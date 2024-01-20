Saturday's Summit schedule includes the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (9-5) against the South Dakota Coyotes (12-5), at 7:00 PM ET.

South Dakota vs. South Dakota State Game Information

South Dakota Players to Watch

Grace Larkins: 16.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Tori Deperry: 9.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Kendall Holmes: 10.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Natalie Mazurek: 6.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Nicole Avila-Ambrosi: 5.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

South Dakota State Players to Watch

Brooklyn Meyer: 15.4 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.1 BLK

15.4 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.1 BLK Tori Nelson: 8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 BLK Madison Mathiowetz: 10.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Paige Meyer: 15.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Mesa Byom: 6.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

