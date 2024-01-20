South Dakota vs. South Dakota State January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The South Dakota Coyotes (8-8, 1-1 Summit League) meet the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-8, 1-0 Summit League) in a matchup of Summit League teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on Summit League Network.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
South Dakota vs. South Dakota State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: Summit League Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other South Dakota Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Dakota Players to Watch
- Lahat Thioune: 13.6 PTS, 10.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Bostyn Holt: 12.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Paul Bruns: 10.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Max Burchill: 6.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kaleb Stewart: 14.5 PTS, 1.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
South Dakota State Players to Watch
- Zeke Mayo: 17.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Charlie Easley: 10.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- William Kyle III: 12.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Kalen Garry: 9.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Luke Appel: 11.1 PTS, 4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
South Dakota vs. South Dakota State Stat Comparison
|South Dakota Rank
|South Dakota AVG
|South Dakota State AVG
|South Dakota State Rank
|129th
|77.1
|Points Scored
|74.9
|189th
|285th
|75.5
|Points Allowed
|71.1
|171st
|20th
|41.5
|Rebounds
|36.8
|171st
|45th
|11.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|257th
|163rd
|7.7
|3pt Made
|8.9
|61st
|230th
|12.8
|Assists
|13.3
|200th
|305th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|11.3
|136th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.