South Dakota State vs. South Dakota January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Summit slate includes the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (9-5) facing the South Dakota Coyotes (12-5) at 7:00 PM ET.
South Dakota State vs. South Dakota Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
South Dakota State Players to Watch
- Brooklyn Meyer: 15.4 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Tori Nelson: 8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Madison Mathiowetz: 10.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Paige Meyer: 15.5 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Mesa Byom: 6.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
South Dakota Players to Watch
- Grace Larkins: 16.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tori Deperry: 9.6 PTS, 5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kendall Holmes: 10.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Natalie Mazurek: 6.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nicole Avila-Ambrosi: 5.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
