The South Dakota Coyotes (11-5) face a fellow Summit team, the Saint Thomas Tommies (9-6), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Schoenecker Arena. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET.

South Dakota vs. St. Thomas Game Information

South Dakota Players to Watch

Grace Larkins: 16.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Tori Deperry: 9.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Kendall Holmes: 10.6 PTS, 3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Nicole Avila-Ambrosi: 5.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Alexi Hempe: 6.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

St. Thomas Players to Watch

Jade Hill: 14.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Amber Scalia: 17.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Jo Langbehn: 12.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Jordyn Glynn: 6.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Phoebe Frentzel: 4.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

