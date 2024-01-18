South Dakota State vs. Omaha January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Omaha Mavericks (4-10) face the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (8-5) in a clash of Summit squads at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.
South Dakota State vs. Omaha Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
South Dakota State Players to Watch
- Brooklyn Meyer: 15.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 2 BLK
- Tori Nelson: 8.6 PTS, 5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Paige Meyer: 15.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Madison Mathiowetz: 9.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Mesa Byom: 6.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK
Omaha Players to Watch
- Grace Cave: 11.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kennedi Grant: 11.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Aaliyah Stanley: 13.6 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Polina Nikulochkina: 8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Deanay Watson: 6.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
