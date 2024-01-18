The Omaha Mavericks (8-8, 1-1 Summit League) play a fellow Summit League team, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-8, 1-0 Summit League), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Frost Arena. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and you can watch via Summit League Network.

South Dakota State vs. Omaha Game Information

South Dakota State Players to Watch

Zeke Mayo: 17.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Charlie Easley: 10.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK William Kyle III: 12.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Kalen Garry: 9.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Luke Appel: 11.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Omaha Players to Watch

Frankie Fidler: 17.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Marquel Sutton: 10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Nick Davis: 9.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Tony Osburn: 7.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK JJ White: 6.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

South Dakota State vs. Omaha Stat Comparison

South Dakota State Rank South Dakota State AVG Omaha AVG Omaha Rank 188th 74.9 Points Scored 72.9 231st 170th 71.1 Points Allowed 69.1 128th 169th 36.8 Rebounds 34.4 274th 259th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 7.9 280th 66th 8.9 3pt Made 6.2 290th 200th 13.3 Assists 10.1 347th 138th 11.3 Turnovers 10.4 61st

