Thursday's Summit slate includes the South Dakota Coyotes (10-3) playing the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-4) at 8:00 PM ET.

South Dakota vs. Oral Roberts Game Information

South Dakota Players to Watch

Grace Larkins: 16.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Tori Deperry: 10.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Kendall Holmes: 10.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Nicole Avila-Ambrosi: 5.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Alexi Hempe: 6.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Oral Roberts Players to Watch

Ruthie Udoumoh: 12.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Jalei Oglesby: 14.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Taleyah Jones: 15.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Hannah Cooper: 11.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Emily Robinson: 10.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

