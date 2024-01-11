Thursday's Summit League slate includes the Saint Thomas Tommies (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-7, 0-0 Summit League) at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

South Dakota State vs. St. Thomas Game Information

South Dakota State Players to Watch

17.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Charlie Easley: 11.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

St. Thomas Players to Watch

Parker Bjorklund: 14.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

South Dakota State vs. St. Thomas Stat Comparison

St. Thomas Rank St. Thomas AVG South Dakota State AVG South Dakota State Rank 240th 72.5 Points Scored 74.7 189th 18th 62.5 Points Allowed 71.5 196th 313th 33.2 Rebounds 37.0 167th 306th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 8.7 220th 57th 9.2 3pt Made 9.2 57th 92nd 15.2 Assists 13.0 221st 16th 9.1 Turnovers 11.5 153rd

