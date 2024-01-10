The Utah Jazz (13-18) are home in Northwest Division action versus the Denver Nuggets (22-10) on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. This is the second contest between these teams this year.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Nuggets vs. Jazz Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN, KJZZ, ALT2

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Nuggets Games

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic provides 26.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game for the Nuggets.

Michael Porter Jr. is putting up 16.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He's making 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from 3-point range, with 2.8 treys per contest.

The Nuggets are receiving 12.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game from Reggie Jackson this year.

Jamal Murray gets the Nuggets 19.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while putting up 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 10.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He is making 45.5% of his shots from the field and 42.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen averages 24.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.

Collin Sexton posts 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

John Collins puts up 13.9 points, 8.0 boards and 0.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Kelly Olynyk averages 7.9 points, 4.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds.

Talen Horton-Tucker puts up 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 41.6% from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made treys per contest.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs. Jazz Stat Comparison

Jazz Nuggets 113.5 Points Avg. 115.1 119.3 Points Allowed Avg. 110.2 45.7% Field Goal % 48.9% 35.7% Three Point % 37.7%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.