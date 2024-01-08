Avalanche vs. Bruins Injury Report Today - January 8
As they gear up to play the Boston Bruins (24-8-6) on Monday, January 8 at Ball Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche (25-12-3) have six players currently listed on the injury report.
Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Chris Wagner
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
|Artturi Lehkonen
|LW
|Out
|Neck
|Gabriel Landeskog
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Miles Wood
|LW
|Questionable
|Illness
|Pavel Francouz
|G
|Out For Season
|Groin
|Bowen Byram
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Boston Bruins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|James van Riemsdyk
|LW
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Derek Forbort
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Milan Lucic
|LW
|Out
|Personal
Avalanche vs. Bruins Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Arena: Ball Arena
Avalanche Season Insights
- The Avalanche score the second-most goals in the NHL (147 total, 3.7 per game).
- Its goal differential (+21) makes the team seventh-best in the league.
Bruins Season Insights
- The Bruins have 128 goals this season (3.4 per game), 12th in the league.
- Boston has one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 101 total goals (2.7 per game), fourth in the league.
- With a goal differential of +27, they are fourth-best in the league.
Avalanche vs. Bruins Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-125)
|Bruins (+105)
|6
