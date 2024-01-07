With the regular season behind us, it's time for bowl season and the College Football Playoff. The postseason slate includes one game that features teams from the MVFC. To make sure you don't miss any of the action, review the column below for info on how to watch.

MVFC Game on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Montana Grizzlies at South Dakota State Jackrabbits 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 ABC (Live stream on Fubo)

