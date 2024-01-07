Entering this week's action, the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) have 10 players currently listed on the injury report as they square off against the Detroit Lions (11-5) on Sunday, January 7 at Ford Field, with kick-off at 1:00 PM .

Vikings vs. Lions Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV Info: FOX

Their last time out, the Vikings lost 33-10 to the Green Bay Packers.

The Lions head into the matchup after losing 20-19 to the Dallas Cowboys in their last outing on December 30.

Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Ed Ingram OG Shoulder Questionable Christian Darrisaw OT Illness Questionable Brian O'Neill OT Ankle Out Harrison Smith S Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Byron Murphy CB Knee Out Jalen Nailor WR Concussion Out Theo Jackson S Toe Out Jaquelin Roy DL Ankle Out Mekhi Blackmon CB Shoulder Out Nick Muse TE Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Detroit Lions Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jameson Williams WR Ankle Out Frank Ragnow C Knee Full Participation In Practice Graham Glasgow OL Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Cameron Sutton CB Toe Full Participation In Practice James Houston IV LB Ankle Out Benito Jones DL Illness Questionable Alim McNeill DL Knee Questionable Chauncey Gardner-Johnson DB Pectoral Questionable Brock Wright TE Hip Out Sam LaPorta TE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Vikings Season Insights

With 341.5 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Vikings rank 12th in the NFL in 2023. Defensively, they rank 16th, giving up 330.2 total yards per contest.

With 20.3 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Vikings rank 22nd in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 12th, allowing 20.8 points per game.

With 250.0 passing yards per game on offense, the Vikings rank sixth in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 18th, giving up 229.7 passing yards per contest.

From an offensive perspective, Minnesota is accumulating 91.5 rushing yards per game (27th-ranked). It ranks ninth in the NFL defensively (100.5 rushing yards allowed per game).

The Vikings have forced 22 turnovers this season and have turned it over 32 times, leading to a -10 turnover margin that is fourth-worst in the NFL.

Vikings vs. Lions Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Lions (-3.5)

Lions (-3.5) Moneyline: Lions (-190), Vikings (+155)

Lions (-190), Vikings (+155) Total: 46 points

