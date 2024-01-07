Minnesota (7-9) rides a three-game losing streak into a matchup with (-) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Ford Field. The Lions are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 46 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Lions take on the Vikings. For those who plan to place some in-game bets, we have all of the information you need to know about these two teams.

Vikings vs. Lions Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Vikings have led five times, have been behind six times, and have been knotted up five times at the end of the first quarter this year.

The Lions have been leading after the first quarter in eight games, have trailed after the first quarter in five games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Detroit's offense is averaging 6.5 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 4.5 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Vikings have won the second quarter nine times, been outscored three times, and tied four times in 16 games this season.

In 16 games this season, the Lions have outscored their opponent in the second quarter 10 times, lost four times, and been knotted up two times.

Detroit's offense is averaging 8.7 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 5.3 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Vikings have won the third quarter in five games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in eight games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

In 16 games this year, the Lions have outscored their opponent in the third quarter four times, been outscored nine times, and been knotted up three times.

On offense, Detroit is averaging 4.1 points in the third quarter (19th-ranked) this year. It is giving up 6.5 points on average in the third quarter (29th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Vikings' 16 games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter seven times, lost six times, and been knotted up three times.

The Lions have won the fourth quarter in 10 games this season, been outscored in that quarter in five games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Detroit's offense is averaging 8.3 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 6.1 points on average in that quarter.

Vikings vs. Lions Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Vikings have had the lead eight times (6-2 in those games), have been losing four times (0-4), and have been tied four times (1-3).

At the end of the first half, the Lions have led 12 times (10-2 in those games) and have been behind four times (1-3).

2nd Half

Through 16 games this year, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the second half three times (3-0 record in those games), been outscored 10 times (3-7), and tied three times (1-2).

The Lions have won the second half in eight games this season (5-3 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in seven games (5-2), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (1-0).

Detroit's offense is averaging 12.4 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is allowing 12.6 points on average in the second half.

