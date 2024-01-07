Searching for an up-to-date view of the Summit and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Summit Power Rankings

1. South Dakota State Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 22-5

9-5 | 22-5 Overall Rank: 79th

79th Strength of Schedule Rank: 33rd

33rd Last Game: W 61-53 vs Montana State Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: St. Thomas

St. Thomas Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 2. South Dakota Current Record: 12-5 | Projected Record: 19-9

12-5 | 19-9 Overall Rank: 125th

125th Strength of Schedule Rank: 193rd

193rd Last Game: W 73-47 vs Idaho State Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 3. North Dakota State Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 17-10

7-7 | 17-10 Overall Rank: 136th

136th Strength of Schedule Rank: 54th

54th Last Game: W 99-73 vs Northern Arizona Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: UMKC

UMKC Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 4. Oral Roberts Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 16-9

11-4 | 16-9 Overall Rank: 139th

139th Strength of Schedule Rank: 86th

86th Last Game: W 56-51 vs Sacramento State Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ South Dakota

@ South Dakota Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 5. St. Thomas Current Record: 10-6 | Projected Record: 15-13

10-6 | 15-13 Overall Rank: 175th

175th Strength of Schedule Rank: 230th

230th Last Game: W 62-44 vs Portland State Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ South Dakota State

@ South Dakota State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 6. UMKC Current Record: 9-8 | Projected Record: 12-17

9-8 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 244th

244th Strength of Schedule Rank: 303rd

303rd Last Game: W 61-51 vs Weber State Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ North Dakota State

@ North Dakota State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 7. Denver Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 6-22

4-11 | 6-22 Overall Rank: 280th

280th Strength of Schedule Rank: 279th

279th Last Game: L 59-56 vs Northern Colorado Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ South Dakota State

@ South Dakota State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 8. North Dakota Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 4-22

4-11 | 4-22 Overall Rank: 301st

301st Strength of Schedule Rank: 102nd

102nd Last Game: L 72-65 vs Eastern Washington Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: Omaha

Omaha Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 9. Omaha Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 3-24

4-11 | 3-24 Overall Rank: 322nd

322nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 231st

231st Last Game: L 81-60 vs Montana Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ North Dakota

@ North Dakota Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

Sportsbook Promo Codes