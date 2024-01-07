Searching for an up-to-date view of the Summit and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Summit Power Rankings

1. South Dakota State

  • Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 22-5
  • Overall Rank: 79th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 33rd
  • Last Game: W 61-53 vs Montana State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: St. Thomas
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

2. South Dakota

  • Current Record: 12-5 | Projected Record: 19-9
  • Overall Rank: 125th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 193rd
  • Last Game: W 73-47 vs Idaho State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Oral Roberts
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

3. North Dakota State

  • Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 17-10
  • Overall Rank: 136th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 54th
  • Last Game: W 99-73 vs Northern Arizona

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: UMKC
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

4. Oral Roberts

  • Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 16-9
  • Overall Rank: 139th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 86th
  • Last Game: W 56-51 vs Sacramento State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ South Dakota
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

5. St. Thomas

  • Current Record: 10-6 | Projected Record: 15-13
  • Overall Rank: 175th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 230th
  • Last Game: W 62-44 vs Portland State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ South Dakota State
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

6. UMKC

  • Current Record: 9-8 | Projected Record: 12-17
  • Overall Rank: 244th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 303rd
  • Last Game: W 61-51 vs Weber State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ North Dakota State
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7. Denver

  • Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 6-22
  • Overall Rank: 280th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 279th
  • Last Game: L 59-56 vs Northern Colorado

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ South Dakota State
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

8. North Dakota

  • Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 4-22
  • Overall Rank: 301st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 102nd
  • Last Game: L 72-65 vs Eastern Washington

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Omaha
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

9. Omaha

  • Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 3-24
  • Overall Rank: 322nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 231st
  • Last Game: L 81-60 vs Montana

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ North Dakota
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

Sportsbook Promo Codes

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.