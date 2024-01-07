The Montana Grizzlies (13-1) visit the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (14-0) at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

South Dakota State has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (third-best with 38.4 points per game) and scoring defense (best with 9.7 points allowed per game) this season. Montana ranks 39th in the FCS with 383.8 total yards per game, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks 12th-best by surrendering just 291.6 total yards per game.

South Dakota State vs. Montana Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Frisco, Texas Venue: Toyota Stadium

South Dakota State vs. Montana Key Statistics

South Dakota State Montana 456.1 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383.8 (10th) 242.1 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 291.6 (71st) 230.5 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 187 (22nd) 225.6 (42nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.8 (70th) 3 (86th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (64th) 7 (4th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (22nd)

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has racked up 2,883 yards (205.9 ypg) on 196-of-286 passing with 28 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 349 rushing yards (24.9 ypg) on 85 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Isaiah Davis, has carried the ball 220 times for 1,491 yards (106.5 per game), scoring 17 times.

Amar Johnson has collected 751 yards on 119 carries, scoring four times.

Jadon Janke has hauled in 52 receptions for 891 yards (63.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone nine times as a receiver.

Jaxon Janke has hauled in 47 receptions totaling 752 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Griffin Wilde has racked up 20 receptions for 399 yards, an average of 28.5 yards per game. He's scored six times as a receiver this season.

Montana Stats Leaders

Clifton McDowell has been a dual threat for Montana this season. He has 1,861 passing yards (132.9 per game) while completing 58.7% of his passes. He's tossed 13 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 751 yards (53.6 ypg) on 156 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

Eli Gillman has rushed for 950 yards on 187 carries so far this year while scoring 12 times on the ground.

Keelan White has totaled 50 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 779 (55.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 54 times and has four touchdowns.

Junior Bergen has caught 55 passes and compiled 766 receiving yards (54.7 per game) with five touchdowns.

Aaron Fontes' 41 grabs (on 50 targets) have netted him 541 yards (38.6 ypg) and five touchdowns.

