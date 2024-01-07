When the South Dakota State Jackrabbits play the Montana Grizzlies at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 7, our projection system predicts the Jackrabbits will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

South Dakota State vs. Montana Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Dakota State (-21.0) 49.2 South Dakota State 35, Montana 14

South Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Jackrabbits have two wins against the spread this season.

The Jackrabbits have yet to hit the over this year.

Montana Betting Info (2022)

The Grizzlies put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread last year.

Last season, seven Grizzlies games hit the over.

Jackrabbits vs. Grizzlies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Dakota State 38.4 9.7 41.0 4.0 32.0 8.5 Montana 32.2 16.8 38.3 25.3 29.0 19.0

