Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (25-12) face the Detroit Pistons (3-32) at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Sunday, January 7 beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Pistons Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and BSDET

ALT and BSDET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Nikola Jokic vs. Cade Cunningham Fantasy Comparison

Stat Nikola Jokic Cade Cunningham Total Fantasy Pts 1992 1335.6 Fantasy Pts Per Game 55.3 38.2 Fantasy Rank 4 29

Nikola Jokic vs. Cade Cunningham Insights

Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets

Jokic puts up 26.1 points, 11.9 boards and 9.1 assists per game, making 56.9% of shots from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

The Nuggets have a +189 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.1 points per game. They're putting up 115.7 points per game to rank 12th in the league and are allowing 110.6 per contest to rank fourth in the NBA.

Denver wins the rebound battle by 1.5 boards on average. It records 44.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 12th in the league, while its opponents pull down 42.7 per outing.

The Nuggets hit 11.9 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) at a 37.4% rate (ninth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 their opponents make while shooting 36.2% from deep.

Denver forces 12 turnovers per game (25th in the league) while committing 11.4 (first in NBA action).

Cade Cunningham & the Pistons

Cade Cunningham's averages for the season are 23.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists, making 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.

The Pistons have a -383 scoring differential, falling short by 10.9 points per game. They're putting up 111.4 points per game, 25th in the league, and are giving up 122.3 per outing to rank 26th in the NBA.

Detroit grabs 43.5 rebounds per game (17th in league), compared to the 42.9 of its opponents.

The Pistons hit 10.5 three-pointers per game (30th in the league) while shooting 34.3% from deep (28th in NBA). They are making 1.4 fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 11.9 per game at 38.5%.

Detroit has committed 3.9 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 15.7 (29th in NBA) while forcing 11.8 (27th in league).

Nikola Jokic vs. Cade Cunningham Advanced Stats

Stat Nikola Jokic Cade Cunningham Plus/Minus Per Game 8.7 -7.7 Usage Percentage 29.9% 30.3% True Shooting Pct 64.1% 54.7% Total Rebound Pct 19.7% 6.5% Assist Pct 43.3% 34.1%

