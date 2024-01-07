Nick Mullens will be up against the eighth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Minnesota Vikings meet the Detroit Lions in Week 18, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Mullens has passed for 910 yards (227.5 per game) this year, connecting on 67.3% of his throws with five TD passes with six INTs. On the ground, Mullens has rushed eight times for 17 yards, averaging 4.3 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Mullens and the Vikings with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mullens vs. the Lions

Mullens vs the Lions (since 2021): 1 GP / 411 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 411 PASS YPG / PASS TD Five opposing players have registered 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Detroit this year.

The Lions have given up one or more passing touchdowns to 13 opposing quarterbacks this season.

Detroit has allowed two or more touchdown passes to eight quarterbacks in 2023.

Four players have thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Lions this season.

Mullens will square off against the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this week. The Lions give up 240.4 passing yards per contest.

The Lions have the No. 26 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up 26 this season (1.6 per game).

Watch Vikings vs Lions on Fubo!

Nick Mullens Passing Props vs. the Lions

Passing Yards: 261.5 (-115)

261.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Mullens with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mullens Passing Insights

The Vikings have passed 61.3% of the time and run 38.7% this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.

Mullens is averaging 8.8 yards per attempt this year (910 yards on 104 attempts).

Mullens has thrown for a touchdown in three of four games this season, with more than one TD pass twice.

He has scored five of his team's 35 offensive touchdowns this season (14.3%).

Mullens accounts for 12.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 16 of his total 104 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Mullens' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 12/31/2023 Week 17 13-for-22 / 113 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/24/2023 Week 16 22-for-36 / 411 YDS / 2 TDs / 4 INTs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 12/16/2023 Week 15 26-for-33 / 303 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs 6 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 12/10/2023 Week 14 9-for-13 / 83 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.