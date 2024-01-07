The Denver Nuggets, with Michael Porter Jr., take on the Detroit Pistons at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Porter, in his last game (January 5 loss against the Magic), posted 22 points and two steals.

In this piece we'll examine Porter's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 16.2 14.8 Rebounds 6.5 7.3 5.4 Assists -- 1.4 1.1 PRA -- 24.9 21.3 PR -- 23.5 20.2 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Porter's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Pistons

Porter is responsible for taking 14.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.1 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 23.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.8 per game.

Porter's opponents, the Pistons, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.7 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 100 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

The Pistons are the 26th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 122.3 points per game.

On the glass, the Pistons have conceded 42.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them 11th in the league.

The Pistons are the 12th-ranked team in the league, allowing 25.9 assists per game.

The Pistons are the eighth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 38 14 11 2 4 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.