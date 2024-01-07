The Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions are set to meet in a Week 18 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Brandon Powell find his way into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.

Will Brandon Powell score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Powell's 28 receptions (41 targets) have netted him 322 yards (20.1 per game) and one TD.

Powell, in 12 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Brandon Powell Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Chargers 1 1 5 0 Week 5 Chiefs 6 4 43 0 Week 6 @Bears 4 3 20 0 Week 7 49ers 5 4 64 0 Week 8 @Packers 3 1 10 0 Week 9 @Falcons 3 2 15 1 Week 10 Saints 5 4 35 0 Week 11 @Broncos 4 3 32 0 Week 12 Bears 3 3 45 0 Week 14 @Raiders 1 0 0 0 Week 16 Lions 4 3 53 0 Week 17 Packers 2 0 0 0

