Ziebach County, SD High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:42 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Ziebach County, South Dakota, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ziebach County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Little Wound High School at Dupree High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Dupree, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Little Wound High School at Dupree High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Dupree, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
