The Villanova Wildcats (10-4, 3-0 Big East) will try to build on a four-game winning run when hosting the St. John's Red Storm (10-4, 2-1 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET on FOX.

Villanova vs. St. John's Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
  • TV: FOX
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Villanova Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wildcats have a 41.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 41.6% of shots the Red Storm's opponents have made.
  • In games Villanova shoots higher than 41.6% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
  • The Red Storm are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 94th.
  • The Wildcats put up 73.1 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 69.9 the Red Storm give up.
  • When Villanova totals more than 69.9 points, it is 6-2.

St. John's Stats Insights

  • The Red Storm's 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).
  • St. John's has compiled a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.9% from the field.
  • The Red Storm are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 172nd.
  • The Red Storm put up 16.1 more points per game (79.7) than the Wildcats give up (63.6).
  • St. John's is 7-1 when giving up fewer than 73.1 points.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games, Villanova is posting 2.8 fewer points per game (71) than it is away from home (73.8).
  • In 2023-24, the Wildcats are surrendering 59.8 points per game at home. In away games, they are allowing 65.5.
  • At home, Villanova is sinking 0.7 more three-pointers per game (10.5) than in road games (9.8). However, it owns a worse three-point percentage at home (34.1%) compared to on the road (36.1%).

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • St. John's scored more points at home (77.6 per game) than away (75.6) last season.
  • The Red Storm gave up 70 points per game at home last season, and 82.8 on the road.
  • At home, St. John's sunk 6.3 trifectas per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (5.1). St. John's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.1%) than away (30.4%).

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 @ Creighton W 68-66 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/23/2023 @ DePaul W 84-48 Wintrust Arena
1/3/2024 Xavier W 66-65 The William B. Finneran Pavilion
1/6/2024 St. John's - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
1/12/2024 DePaul - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
1/15/2024 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum

St. John's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/23/2023 @ UConn L 69-65 XL Center
12/30/2023 Hofstra W 84-79 UBS Arena
1/2/2024 Butler W 86-70 Carnesecca Arena
1/6/2024 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
1/10/2024 Providence - Madison Square Garden
1/13/2024 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha

