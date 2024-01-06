In the upcoming matchup versus the Florida Panthers, which starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Valeri Nichushkin to score a goal for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Valeri Nichushkin score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Nichushkin stats and insights

In 15 of 37 games this season, Nichushkin has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.

He has 10 goals on the power play, and also three assists.

Nichushkin's shooting percentage is 17.1%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 94 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Nichushkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Stars 0 0 0 24:16 Away W 5-4 OT 1/2/2024 Islanders 2 2 0 20:54 Home W 5-4 OT 12/31/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 22:59 Home W 3-1 12/29/2023 Blues 1 0 1 20:40 Away W 2-1 12/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 25:06 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 22:52 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 3 0 3 29:05 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 25:47 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 23:52 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 1 0 1 27:21 Away L 6-2

Avalanche vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL

ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

