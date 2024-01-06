Turner County, SD High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Turner County, South Dakota today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Turner County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Marion High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on January 5
- Location: Marion, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.