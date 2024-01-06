The South Dakota Coyotes (10-3) face the Idaho State Bengals (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

South Dakota vs. Idaho State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

South Dakota Players to Watch

Grace Larkins: 16.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Tori Deperry: 10.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Kendall Holmes: 10.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Nicole Avila-Ambrosi: 5.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Alexi Hempe: 6.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Idaho State Players to Watch

Kacey Spink: 8.0 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.0 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Laura Bello: 9.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Tasia Jordan: 10.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Maria Dias: 10.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Sophia Covello: 5.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

