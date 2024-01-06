South Dakota State vs. Montana State January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Montana State Bobcats (5-6) face the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-7) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Frost Arena. The game will begin at 5:15 PM ET and be available via Summit League Network.
South Dakota State vs. Montana State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET
- TV: Summit League Network
South Dakota State Players to Watch
- Zeke Mayo: 17.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Charlie Easley: 11.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- William Kyle III: 11.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Kalen Garry: 9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Luke Appel: 10.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Montana State Players to Watch
- Robert Ford III: 14.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brian Goracke: 15.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyler Patterson: 10.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Walker: 11.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Eddie Turner III: 6.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
South Dakota State vs. Montana State Stat Comparison
|South Dakota State Rank
|South Dakota State AVG
|Montana State AVG
|Montana State Rank
|191st
|74.7
|Points Scored
|73.9
|212th
|196th
|71.5
|Points Allowed
|72.5
|222nd
|167th
|37.0
|Rebounds
|31.8
|343rd
|221st
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|6.2
|352nd
|57th
|9.2
|3pt Made
|9.7
|31st
|224th
|13.0
|Assists
|13.5
|180th
|154th
|11.5
|Turnovers
|11.3
|131st
