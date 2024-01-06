The Montana State Bobcats (5-6) face the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-7) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Frost Arena. The game will begin at 5:15 PM ET and be available via Summit League Network.

South Dakota State vs. Montana State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

South Dakota State Players to Watch

Zeke Mayo: 17.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Charlie Easley: 11.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK William Kyle III: 11.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Kalen Garry: 9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Luke Appel: 10.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Montana State Players to Watch

Robert Ford III: 14.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Brian Goracke: 15.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Tyler Patterson: 10.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Walker: 11.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Eddie Turner III: 6.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

South Dakota State vs. Montana State Stat Comparison

South Dakota State Rank South Dakota State AVG Montana State AVG Montana State Rank 191st 74.7 Points Scored 73.9 212th 196th 71.5 Points Allowed 72.5 222nd 167th 37.0 Rebounds 31.8 343rd 221st 8.7 Off. Rebounds 6.2 352nd 57th 9.2 3pt Made 9.7 31st 224th 13.0 Assists 13.5 180th 154th 11.5 Turnovers 11.3 131st

