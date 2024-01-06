Saturday's contest between the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (8-5) and the Montana State Bobcats (8-6) at Frost Arena has a projected final score of 66-58 based on our computer prediction, with a favored South Dakota State squad coming out on top. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

In their last outing on Wednesday, the Jackrabbits earned a 110-102 win against Northern Arizona.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Dakota State vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Dakota State vs. Montana State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota State 66, Montana State 58

South Dakota State Schedule Analysis

The Jackrabbits picked up their best win of the season on January 3, when they beat the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, who rank No. 128 in our computer rankings, 110-102.

The Jackrabbits have four losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the country.

The Jackrabbits have tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Dakota State 2023-24 Best Wins

110-102 on the road over Northern Arizona (No. 128) on January 3

55-42 at home over Arkansas State (No. 151) on November 6

78-59 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 179) on December 9

55-38 on the road over UT Martin (No. 218) on November 18

74-53 on the road over North Dakota (No. 308) on December 31

South Dakota State Leaders

Brooklyn Meyer: 15.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.0 BLK, 52.8 FG%

15.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.0 BLK, 52.8 FG% Tori Nelson: 8.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.7 BLK, 39.1 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

8.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.7 BLK, 39.1 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Paige Meyer: 15.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27)

15.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27) Madison Mathiowetz: 9.8 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (17-for-52)

9.8 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (17-for-52) Mesa Byom: 6.2 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

South Dakota State Performance Insights

The Jackrabbits average 67.3 points per game (161st in college basketball) while giving up 61.7 per outing (128th in college basketball). They have a +73 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Jackrabbits are posting 70.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 65.4 points per contest.

South Dakota State surrenders 53.0 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 67.1 away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.