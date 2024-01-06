The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-8) take the court against the Montana State Bobcats (6-8) at 5:15 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 on Summit League Network.

South Dakota State vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:15 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:15 PM ET Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota

Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota TV: Summit League Network

South Dakota State Stats Insights

The Jackrabbits are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Bobcats allow to opponents.

South Dakota State is 4-3 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The Jackrabbits are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bobcats sit at 354th.

The Jackrabbits record only 1.3 more points per game (74.9) than the Bobcats give up (73.6).

South Dakota State is 5-2 when scoring more than 73.6 points.

South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, South Dakota State averaged 11.9 more points per game (78.5) than it did away from home (66.6).

When playing at home, the Jackrabbits gave up 3.6 fewer points per game (68.3) than when playing on the road (71.9).

In home games, South Dakota State sunk 3.4 more threes per game (9.7) than when playing on the road (6.3). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (40.6%) compared to away from home (30.6%).

