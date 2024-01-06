How to Watch South Dakota State vs. Montana State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-8) take the court against the Montana State Bobcats (6-8) at 5:15 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 on Summit League Network.
South Dakota State vs. Montana State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:15 PM ET
- Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota
- TV: Summit League Network
South Dakota State Stats Insights
- The Jackrabbits are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Bobcats allow to opponents.
- South Dakota State is 4-3 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
- The Jackrabbits are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bobcats sit at 354th.
- The Jackrabbits record only 1.3 more points per game (74.9) than the Bobcats give up (73.6).
- South Dakota State is 5-2 when scoring more than 73.6 points.
South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, South Dakota State averaged 11.9 more points per game (78.5) than it did away from home (66.6).
- When playing at home, the Jackrabbits gave up 3.6 fewer points per game (68.3) than when playing on the road (71.9).
- In home games, South Dakota State sunk 3.4 more threes per game (9.7) than when playing on the road (6.3). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (40.6%) compared to away from home (30.6%).
South Dakota State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Norfolk State
|L 84-65
|Don Haskins Center
|12/31/2023
|North Dakota
|W 80-61
|Frost Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Weber State
|L 75-73
|Dee Events Center
|1/6/2024
|Montana State
|-
|Frost Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ St. Thomas
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Denver
|-
|Hamilton Gymnasium
