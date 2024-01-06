If you're seeking bracketology analysis of South Dakota State and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How South Dakota State ranks

Record Summit League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-8 1-0 NR NR 184

South Dakota State's best wins

South Dakota State took down the No. 120-ranked (according to the RPI) Wichita State Shockers, 79-69, on December 9, which goes down as its signature victory of the season. With 25 points, Zeke Mayo was the leading scorer versus Wichita State. Second on the team was Kalen Garry, with 22 points.

Next best wins

65-54 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 175/RPI) on November 22

61-48 over Towson (No. 198/RPI) on December 1

80-61 at home over North Dakota (No. 283/RPI) on December 31

89-61 at home over Montana State (No. 286/RPI) on January 6

South Dakota State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-3 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

According to the RPI, the Jackrabbits have two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), South Dakota State is 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 36th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, South Dakota State has drawn the 134th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

The Jackrabbits have 15 games remaining this year, including 11 versus teams with worse records, and four against teams with records over .500.

SDSU has 15 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

South Dakota State's next game

Matchup: Saint Thomas Tommies vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Saint Thomas Tommies vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota TV Channel: Summit League Network

