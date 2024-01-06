The Montana Grizzlies (9-5) will host the South Dakota Coyotes (8-8) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Montana vs. South Dakota matchup.

South Dakota vs. Montana Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana

Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Dakota vs. Montana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Montana Moneyline South Dakota Moneyline BetMGM Montana (-12.5) 153.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM

South Dakota vs. Montana Betting Trends

South Dakota is 6-7-0 ATS this year.

The Coyotes have been an underdog by 12.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Montana is 8-3-0 ATS this season.

A total of six out of the Grizzlies' 11 games this season have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.