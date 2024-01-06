The Montana Grizzlies (9-5) look to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the South Dakota Coyotes (8-8) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET.

South Dakota vs. Montana Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana

Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana TV: ESPN+

South Dakota Stats Insights

This season, South Dakota has a 7-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

The Coyotes are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Grizzlies sit at 255th.

The Coyotes' 77.1 points per game are 5.1 more points than the 72.0 the Grizzlies allow.

South Dakota is 7-4 when it scores more than 72.0 points.

South Dakota Home & Away Comparison

South Dakota is putting up more points at home (77.6 per game) than on the road (70.8).

In 2023-24 the Coyotes are conceding 15.9 fewer points per game at home (66.1) than on the road (82.0).

At home, South Dakota makes 8.0 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more than it averages on the road (7.0). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (32.9%) than away (38.2%).

