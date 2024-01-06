The Montana Grizzlies (9-5) look to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the South Dakota Coyotes (8-8) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET.

South Dakota vs. Montana Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

South Dakota Stats Insights

  • This season, South Dakota has a 7-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
  • The Coyotes are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Grizzlies sit at 255th.
  • The Coyotes' 77.1 points per game are 5.1 more points than the 72.0 the Grizzlies allow.
  • South Dakota is 7-4 when it scores more than 72.0 points.

South Dakota Home & Away Comparison

  • South Dakota is putting up more points at home (77.6 per game) than on the road (70.8).
  • In 2023-24 the Coyotes are conceding 15.9 fewer points per game at home (66.1) than on the road (82.0).
  • At home, South Dakota makes 8.0 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more than it averages on the road (7.0). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (32.9%) than away (38.2%).

South Dakota Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/29/2023 @ North Dakota State W 75-66 Scheels Center
12/31/2023 Omaha L 67-51 Sanford Coyote Sports Center
1/3/2024 Eastern Washington L 93-79 Sanford Coyote Sports Center
1/6/2024 @ Montana - Dahlberg Arena
1/11/2024 @ Oral Roberts - Mabee Center
1/18/2024 St. Thomas - Sanford Coyote Sports Center

