South Dakota vs. Idaho State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 6
Saturday's game between the South Dakota Coyotes (11-5) and Idaho State Bengals (4-8) at Sanford Coyote Sports Center has a projected final score of 69-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored South Dakota, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.
The Coyotes are coming off of a 74-61 loss to Montana in their last outing on Wednesday.
South Dakota vs. Idaho State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota
South Dakota vs. Idaho State Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Dakota 69, Idaho State 59
South Dakota Schedule Analysis
- On November 18 versus the DePaul Blue Demons, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 86) in our computer rankings, the Coyotes captured their best win of the season, an 83-71 victory at a neutral site.
- South Dakota has tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (two).
South Dakota 2023-24 Best Wins
- 83-71 over DePaul (No. 86) on November 18
- 84-65 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 179) on November 29
- 78-73 on the road over Loyola Marymount (No. 194) on December 3
- 80-74 on the road over UT Martin (No. 218) on December 16
- 72-59 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 222) on November 14
South Dakota Leaders
- Grace Larkins: 16.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.7 STL, 49.0 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (24-for-62)
- Tori Deperry: 9.8 PTS, 50.5 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
- Kendall Holmes: 10.6 PTS, 39.9 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (30-for-83)
- Nicole Avila-Ambrosi: 5.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.7 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (17-for-48)
- Alexi Hempe: 6.4 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (19-for-57)
South Dakota Performance Insights
- The Coyotes' +176 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.8 points per game (72nd in college basketball) while giving up 63.8 per contest (175th in college basketball).
- The Coyotes post 83.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 70.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 13.5 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, South Dakota is allowing 56.1 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 74.6.
- In their last 10 games, the Coyotes have been scoring 79.7 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 74.8 they've scored over the course of the 2023-24 season.
