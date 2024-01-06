In the upcoming matchup versus the Florida Panthers, which begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Ryan Johansen to light the lamp for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Ryan Johansen score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Johansen stats and insights

Johansen has scored in nine of 39 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.

On the power play, Johansen has accumulated four goals and one assist.

He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 94 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Johansen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Stars 0 0 0 12:48 Away W 5-4 OT 1/2/2024 Islanders 0 0 0 14:11 Home W 5-4 OT 12/31/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 14:12 Home W 3-1 12/29/2023 Blues 2 1 1 13:32 Away W 2-1 12/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:14 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:10 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:15 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:33 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 12:36 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:08 Away L 6-2

Avalanche vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL

ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

