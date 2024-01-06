Should you wager on Nathan MacKinnon to find the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche and the Florida Panthers face off on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)

MacKinnon stats and insights

MacKinnon has scored in 17 of 39 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Panthers.

On the power play, MacKinnon has accumulated five goals and 21 assists.

He takes 4.5 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 94 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

MacKinnon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Stars 3 2 1 26:47 Away W 5-4 OT 1/2/2024 Islanders 3 1 2 23:09 Home W 5-4 OT 12/31/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 25:50 Home W 3-1 12/29/2023 Blues 0 0 0 23:37 Away W 2-1 12/27/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 24:36 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 21:51 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 5 4 1 22:51 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:26 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 4 2 2 21:07 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 2 0 2 25:38 Away L 6-2

Avalanche vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL

ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

