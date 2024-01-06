Minnehaha County, SD High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Minnehaha County, South Dakota today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Minnehaha County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dell Rapids High School at Elk Point-Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Elk Point, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.