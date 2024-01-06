The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game versus the Florida Panthers is scheduled for Saturday at 4:00 PM ET. Will Joel Kiviranta score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Joel Kiviranta score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Kiviranta stats and insights

Kiviranta has scored in two of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

Kiviranta has zero points on the power play.

He has a 10.5% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 94 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Kiviranta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Stars 0 0 0 9:39 Away W 5-4 OT 1/2/2024 Islanders 0 0 0 8:29 Home W 5-4 OT 12/31/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 4:56 Home W 3-1 12/29/2023 Blues 0 0 0 7:28 Away W 2-1 12/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:46 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:06 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:28 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:10 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:53 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 7:59 Away L 6-2

Avalanche vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL

ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.