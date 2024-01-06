Will Caleb Jones score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche face off against the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Caleb Jones score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Jones stats and insights

Jones is yet to score through 15 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Panthers.

Jones has no points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 94 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Jones recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:27 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:24 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:05 Away L 6-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:31 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:51 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:05 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 13:59 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:58 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:10 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 9:42 Away W 3-2

Avalanche vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL

ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

