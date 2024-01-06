Cale Makar will be in action when the Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers meet on Saturday at Ball Arena, beginning at 4:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Makar's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Cale Makar vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)

Makar Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Makar has averaged 21:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +10.

Makar has a goal in eight of 34 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Makar has a point in 23 games this season (out of 34), including multiple points 16 times.

Makar has an assist in 22 of 34 games this season, with multiple assists on 10 occasions.

Makar has an implied probability of 71.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Makar has an implied probability of 61.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Makar Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 94 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +21.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 34 Games 2 45 Points 1 8 Goals 0 37 Assists 1

