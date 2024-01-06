Top Player Prop Bets for Avalanche vs. Panthers on January 6, 2024
The Colorado Avalanche host the Florida Panthers at Ball Arena on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Nathan MacKinnon, Sam Reinhart and others in this outing.
Avalanche vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Avalanche vs. Panthers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Nathan MacKinnon Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
MacKinnon has been a major player for Colorado this season, with 64 points in 39 games.
MacKinnon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Jan. 4
|2
|1
|3
|7
|vs. Islanders
|Jan. 2
|1
|2
|3
|7
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 31
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Blues
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 27
|1
|1
|2
|4
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
Mikko Rantanen has 48 points (1.2 per game), scoring 20 goals and adding 28 assists.
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Jan. 4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Islanders
|Jan. 2
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 31
|1
|0
|1
|7
|at Blues
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 27
|1
|1
|2
|2
Cale Makar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
Cale Makar's 45 points this season have come via eight goals and 37 assists.
Makar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Jan. 4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Islanders
|Jan. 2
|0
|3
|3
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 31
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Blues
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 27
|0
|2
|2
|5
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Reinhart has totaled 25 goals and 22 assists in 38 games for Florida, good for 47 points.
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Jan. 4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Coyotes
|Jan. 2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 29
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Lightning
|Dec. 27
|2
|0
|2
|5
