The Colorado Avalanche (25-11-3) will try to extend a seven-game home win streak when they take on the Florida Panthers (24-12-2) on Saturday, January 6 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL.

The Avalanche have a 7-2-1 record in their past 10 games. They have scored 39 total goals (15 power-play goals on 37 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 40.5%) while allowing 30 goals to their opponents.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our pick for which club will bring home the win in Saturday's hockey action.

Avalanche vs. Panthers Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final tally of Avalanche 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-135)

Avalanche (-135) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Panthers (+1.5)

Avalanche vs Panthers Additional Info

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche are 25-11-3 overall and 3-3-6 in overtime games.

Colorado has 14 points (6-3-2) in the 11 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Avalanche registered just one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).

Colorado finished 1-5-0 in the six games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).

The Avalanche have scored more than two goals 28 times, and are 23-2-3 in those games (to register 49 points).

In the 17 games when Colorado has scored a single power-play goal, it went 15-2-0 to record 30 points.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Colorado is 16-7-0 (32 points).

The Avalanche's opponents have had more shots in 14 games. The Avalanche went 8-4-2 in those matchups (18 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 2nd 3.67 Goals Scored 3.03 21st 13th 3.03 Goals Allowed 2.47 3rd 10th 32.1 Shots 34.2 1st 5th 28.7 Shots Allowed 26.9 3rd 7th 24.66% Power Play % 21.43% 15th 8th 82.84% Penalty Kill % 84.17% 6th

Avalanche vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL

ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

