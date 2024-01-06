Will Andrew Cogliano light the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche play the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Andrew Cogliano score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Cogliano stats and insights

In three of 33 games this season, Cogliano has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

Cogliano has no points on the power play.

He has a 12.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 94 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.0 hits and 13.0 blocked shots per game.

Cogliano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Stars 0 0 0 8:15 Away W 5-4 OT 1/2/2024 Islanders 0 0 0 10:26 Home W 5-4 OT 12/31/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:51 Home W 3-1 12/29/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:02 Away W 2-1 12/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:55 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:20 Home W 4-1 12/17/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 11:52 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:44 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:06 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 1 0 1 9:59 Home W 6-5

Avalanche vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL

ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

