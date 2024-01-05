The Orlando Magic (19-15) hope to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (25-11) on January 5, 2024.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Magic.

Nuggets vs. Magic Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Fubo

Nuggets vs Magic Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

Denver is 20-3 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Magic are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 10th.

The 115.6 points per game the Nuggets average are only 3.8 more points than the Magic allow (111.8).

Denver has an 18-3 record when scoring more than 111.8 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Nuggets have performed better in home games this season, posting 119.9 points per game, compared to 111.6 per game when playing on the road.

Denver cedes 109.7 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 110.7 in away games.

In home games, the Nuggets are making 2.3 more treys per game (13.2) than in away games (10.9). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (39.4%) compared to in road games (36%).

Nuggets Injuries