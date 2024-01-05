How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Magic Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (19-15) hope to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (25-11) on January 5, 2024.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Magic
Nuggets vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Nuggets vs Magic Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Magic Prediction
|Nuggets vs Magic Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Magic Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Magic Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Magic Odds/Over/Under
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
- Denver is 20-3 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
- The Magic are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 10th.
- The 115.6 points per game the Nuggets average are only 3.8 more points than the Magic allow (111.8).
- Denver has an 18-3 record when scoring more than 111.8 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Nuggets have performed better in home games this season, posting 119.9 points per game, compared to 111.6 per game when playing on the road.
- Denver cedes 109.7 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 110.7 in away games.
- In home games, the Nuggets are making 2.3 more treys per game (13.2) than in away games (10.9). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (39.4%) compared to in road games (36%).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
