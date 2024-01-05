The Orlando Magic (19-15) travel to face the Denver Nuggets (25-11) after losing three road games in a row. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Magic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSFL

ALT and BSFL Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Magic Moneyline BetMGM Nuggets (-9.5) 223.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Nuggets (-9.5) 223 -490 +380 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Nuggets vs Magic Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Nuggets have a +191 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.6 points per game to rank 13th in the league and are allowing 110.3 per outing to rank third in the NBA.

The Magic's +61 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 113.6 points per game (20th in NBA) while allowing 111.8 per contest (seventh in league).

These two teams rack up 229.2 points per game between them, 5.7 more than this game's point total.

These teams give up 222.1 points per game combined, 1.4 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Denver has compiled a 16-20-0 ATS record so far this year.

Orlando has won 23 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 11 times.

Nuggets and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +425 +190 - Magic +10000 +5000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.