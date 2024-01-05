Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets match up versus the Orlando Magic at 9:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on January 4, Jokic put up 34 points, nine rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in a 130-127 win versus the Warriors.

Now let's examine Jokic's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 26.0 23.0 Rebounds 11.5 12.2 10.9 Assists 8.5 9.1 8.2 PRA -- 47.3 42.1 PR -- 38.2 33.9 3PM 0.5 1.1 1.0



Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Magic

Jokic is responsible for taking 19.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.7 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 9.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.

Jokic's opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th in the NBA with 103 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average the fifth-most possessions per game with 99.8.

The Magic allow 111.8 points per contest, seventh-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Magic are fourth in the NBA, allowing 41.3 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Magic are ranked second in the NBA, conceding 23.6 per game.

Conceding 12 made 3-pointers per game, the Magic are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 36 30 13 12 1 2 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.