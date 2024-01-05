Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and his Denver Nuggets teammates match up versus the Orlando Magic on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.

In a 130-127 win over the Warriors (his most recent game) Caldwell-Pope produced eight points and four assists.

Now let's examine Caldwell-Pope's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.9 7.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.1 2.6 Assists 2.5 2.7 2.9 PRA -- 14.7 13.3 PR -- 12 10.4 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.3



Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Magic

This season, he's put up 8.2% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.8 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 11.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.4 per game.

Caldwell-Pope's opponents, the Magic, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.8 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Magic have given up 111.8 points per contest, which is seventh-best in the NBA.

The Magic are the fourth-ranked team in the league, conceding 41.3 rebounds per game.

The Magic are the second-ranked team in the league, allowing 23.6 assists per game.

Conceding 12 made 3-pointers per contest, the Magic are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 34 10 1 2 2 0 0

