Aaron Gordon's Denver Nuggets face the Orlando Magic at 9:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game, a 130-127 win versus the Warriors, Gordon totaled 30 points and nine rebounds.

If you'd like to make predictions on Gordon's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.0 16.4 Rebounds 6.5 6.8 5.7 Assists 2.5 3.3 2.8 PRA -- 24.1 24.9 PR -- 20.8 22.1 3PM 0.5 0.5 0.7



Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Magic

This season, he's put up 9.8% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.6 per contest.

Gordon's Nuggets average 99.8 possessions per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams, while the Magic have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 103.0 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Magic are seventh in the NBA, conceding 111.8 points per contest.

The Magic are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 41.3 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Magic are ranked second in the NBA, giving up 23.6 per game.

The Magic give up 12.0 made 3-pointers per contest, ninth-ranked in the NBA.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 37 15 10 1 1 0 2

