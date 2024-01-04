Spink County, SD High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Spink County, South Dakota today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Spink County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Redfield High School at Britton-Hecla High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Britton, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.