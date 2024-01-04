For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Samuel Girard a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Samuel Girard score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Girard stats and insights

  • In one of 17 games this season, Girard scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • In one game against the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
  • Girard has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 4.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 110 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Girard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Islanders 1 0 1 16:58 Home W 5-4 OT
12/31/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:18 Home W 3-1
11/18/2023 Stars 1 0 1 20:52 Away W 6-3
11/15/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 22:22 Home W 8-2
11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 23:19 Home L 8-2
11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:51 Home L 4-3
11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:18 Home W 6-3
11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:33 Away L 7-0
11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:41 Home W 4-1
10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:45 Away L 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.