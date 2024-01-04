For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Samuel Girard a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Samuel Girard score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Girard stats and insights

In one of 17 games this season, Girard scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

Girard has zero points on the power play.

He has a 4.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 110 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Girard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Islanders 1 0 1 16:58 Home W 5-4 OT 12/31/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:18 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Stars 1 0 1 20:52 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 22:22 Home W 8-2 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 23:19 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:51 Home L 4-3 11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:18 Home W 6-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:33 Away L 7-0 11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:41 Home W 4-1 10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:45 Away L 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.