Reggie Jackson and his Denver Nuggets teammates will hit the court versus the Golden State Warriors on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 111-93 win over the Hornets (his previous action) Jackson posted 15 points and four assists.

Below we will break down Jackson's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Reggie Jackson Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 12.3 9.0 Rebounds -- 2.2 1.9 Assists -- 4.4 3.9 PRA -- 18.9 14.8 PR -- 14.5 10.9



Reggie Jackson Insights vs. the Warriors

Jackson has taken 10.5 shots per game this season and made 4.9 per game, which account for 11.6% and 11.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Jackson's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 25th, averaging 102.7 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 100.0 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

Conceding 116.3 points per contest, the Warriors are the 20th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

Conceding 43.1 rebounds per game, the Warriors are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Warriors are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 25.0 assists per contest.

Reggie Jackson vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/25/2023 15 2 0 3 0 0 0 11/8/2023 32 20 2 6 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.