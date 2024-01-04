How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (24-11) will attempt to continue a five-game road winning streak when they square off against the Golden State Warriors (16-17) on January 4, 2024 at Chase Center.
Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Warriors Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Warriors Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Warriors Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Warriors Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Warriors Prediction
|Nuggets vs Warriors Player Props
Nuggets Stats Insights
- This season, the Nuggets have a 49% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 46.5% of shots the Warriors' opponents have made.
- Denver has a 21-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at second.
- The Nuggets score just 1.2 fewer points per game (115.1) than the Warriors give up (116.3).
- When Denver scores more than 116.3 points, it is 14-3.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets score 119.9 points per game at home, compared to 110.6 points per game in away games, a difference of 9.3 points per contest.
- Defensively Denver has played better at home this year, surrendering 109.7 points per game, compared to 109.8 in away games.
- Looking at three-point shooting, the Nuggets have fared better in home games this season, making 13.2 treys per game with a 39.4% three-point percentage, compared to 11 threes per game and a 36.1% three-point percentage in road games.
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Reggie Jackson
|Questionable
|Calf
